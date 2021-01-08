There is still a whole second round ahead, but Juan Ignacio Martinez, the miracle man from La Romareda, has begun to resurrect Real Zaragoza. In three games he has added seven points and it has completely changed the face, the spirit and the football to a team that seemed sentenced. In an unprecedented duel against Unión Deportiva Logroñés, Narváez, from a penalty, and Bermejo, in a full night, signed another providential victory for a Zaragoza that is going to sleep out of the descent after a month and a half sunk in the classification.

JIM again bet on the Toro Fernández as Narváez’s attacking partner and dispensed with Nieto for the benefit of Bermejo, delaying Chavarría to the left-handed side, thus presenting an eleven of very offensive character, ordered in 4-3-3. For his part, Sergio Rodríguez introduced Logroñés into the lineup Siddiki and Roni news by Bogusz and Leo Ruiz, in addition to Gorka’s forced by the sanctioned Clemente, who would not have been able to play against Zaragoza either by the so-called fear clause.

The Logroñés had a brave exit and he was about to get ahead on the scoreboard in the 12th minute, when Paulino, the most dangerous visiting attacker, dribbled Chavarría next to the baseline and his low center he walked through the entire goal of Cristian Álvarez without finding auctioneer. But Zaragoza immediately shook the domain and gave a full response with a header from Narváez at the exit of a corner that Dani Giménez conjured one hand and, in the next play, with the Riojan goalkeeper’s penalty on the French center-back, which meant the first goal of the night, the sixth for Narváez on his private account.

The Aragonese team, forced between now and the end of the championship to win half the games to save the category, he definitely shook his nerves with the 1-0 and he began to strike again and again on the right flank of Logroñés. First Bermejo, then El Toro, who does not shake his nullity or cannon shots, and also Narváez and Francho had the goal in their boots, but it is already well known that Zaragoza, despite their obvious improvement with JIM, need half a dozen chances to celebrate a goal. And the days go by and not a single winter reinforcement arrives …

Sergio Rodríguez moved the bench after the break and Unai Medina and Argentine Petcoff relieved Siddiki and Sierra, this one with a yellow card. And again, as in the first half, Logroñés had a decided start and brushed the equalizer in a lateral foul that Paulino took and almost sent Fernández to his own goal. But history repeated itself and it was Zaragoza that made the target, after a hand inside the area of ​​Álex Pérez that the referee ignored. A minute later, in ’53, Narváez served from the left and Bermejo, anticipating Andoni, shot Dani Giménez with his left foot. The 2-0 did justice to Zaragoza in general and Bermejo in particular, who, with his permanent agitation and his clairvoyance in every action, He was the best on the pitch, followed by Francho.

Already desperate, Logroñés gave entry to the Polish Bousz to reactivate his attack, but Zaragoza felt very comfortable with their advantage and dedicated themselves to playing and play to continue wearing down his rival until he completes his most complete performance of the season.