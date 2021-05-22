Hassouneh Al Tayeb (Abu Dhabi)

One of the most inspiring and motivating success stories is when a person starts the ladder from his first rung to climb to the top on his own and is indifferent to the fall. Jim, who was born in the Canadian city of Saskatoon, began looking to enter the financial world from a young age by playing the trumpet instrument in summer camps for children.

He did not like the idea of ​​music, so he switched between many works, including selling newspapers, working in a hotel, picking fruits, selling seeds, and so on. After he graduated from high school, he continued working in small jobs such as, in a canning company and a construction worker, in a restaurant, and in a used car workshop belonging to a petrol station, in which he worked washing cars.

He found his way here when a salesperson was absent to cover his shop for one day in order to be able to sell his used car, which was the actual start of his start in the world of business and finance. During his summer vacation, he worked at one of the largest used car dealerships in Vancouver, building relationships with workers at General Motors.

Lured by success in business, he dropped out of his studies at the University of British Columbia and started the automotive world. Pattison’s actual success story began in 1961 when he became an agent for Pontiac and Buick cars produced by General Motors, with a loan of 40,000 Canadian dollars (about 30,000 US dollars) obtained from the Bank of Canada. Jim Pattison Auto Group currently includes 12 brands, including Toyota, Lexus and Volvo, which are the largest used car dealerships in Western Canada.

Jim Pattison

The Jim Pattison Group, which has diversified businesses in several sectors, including service, commercial and industrial, is the second largest private company in Canada, with operations in its home country alongside the United States, dating back more than half a century.

Pattison has grown ambitious to enter other markets, including supermarket chain, radio, and media companies for press, publications and advertisements.

He then expanded to include fishing, shipping and financing companies, in addition to his work as president of the Vancouver Fair in 1986, making it one of the most prominent exhibitions in the world until today.

Jim Pattison Group has acquired more than 200 companies since 1961, and its business diversifies in 25 fields. It employs about 45,000 employees worldwide, and its annual sales are estimated at $ 10 billion.

The group is valued at $ 7.4 billion, and its operations are spread across 85 countries, while Pattison is the fourth richest man in Canada, and has a net worth of $ 6.12 billion, and he still insists on going to work every day, including vacations, to drive himself. According to Bloomberg.

Pattison is not only collecting money, but also practicing charitable work. He donated millions of dollars to the Vancouver Hospital Foundation and other organizations, to be awarded the Canadian Honorary Merit Medal, to give him 10% of his income to charity. So, Pattison’s story is a lesson for every aspiration and sincere in his work, that achieving success and wealth is a path that does not believe in obstacles.