“There is no night so long that the Sun does not rise again the next day.”

Jim Morrison

Clouds from the Atlantic. The Ferrari on track this weekend at Silverstone is not the one that made its fans go crazy with joy just six weeks ago with its dominance in Monte Carlo. This must be said right away, for clarity. But the fabric of the team, its will and its energy are exactly the same as back then. So? We need to look forward.

Saturday at Silverstone was lived practically on evaluations and recriminations for the technical developments that are not having, on the SF-24, the hoped-for results. Expected results, to tell the truth, because in F1 and in racing in general if you don’t progress you have no hope of getting a result.

Mercedes teaches this, having gone from humiliating results to a monopolized front row in qualifying at home in just a few weeks, therefore with double value. McLaren demonstrates this, now consistently up there. But Red Bull also demonstrates this, this year no longer being the steamroller of the recent past and also having to cling to current developments to continue winning.

Ferrari is not capitalising sufficiently on these developments: a very unpleasant situation for them and their millions of fans; but not so infrequent in GPs and therefore to be stigmatised but not condemned.

Let’s hope that in Maranello they keep the course straight and continue in the same direction they have been taking for the last 18 months. Steps forward, one after the other. Hoping that some of this work will be seen on the track already with the Grand Prix starting with one of the smallest gaps ever between the first 7-8 on the grid.

For the Reds it’s a bad time, there’s no point in hiding it, and everyone should take responsibility. But then let’s put them together and go full speed ahead. On the other hand, with so many teams enclosed in a handkerchief anything can happen: even in Austria, a few days ago, in the final part of the GP Leclerc was among the fastest on the track. In short, it’s an uphill phase, but – for this – we need to pedal even harder.