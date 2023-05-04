Jim Leewho has been editor and creative director at DC since 2018, he has been appointed President of the legendary comic book publisher. readwho made a name for himself in Marvelthe competition of DCin the early 1990s, was a founding member of Image Comicsa publishing house founded by seven former artists from Marvel and DC in 1992.

In pictureeach of the founders had their own publishing brand, Wildstorm being the reada brand that led to DC in 1998. He has been working with DC since then, both as one of the best-selling artists of his generation and as a publisher and executive.

The announcement was made today by Pam Lifford, President of Global Brands, Franchises and Experiences at Warner Bros. Discovery, whom read will continue to report. read will continue in his primary duties as editor of DC Comics and will also lead the creative efforts to integrate the portfolio of characters and stories of DC across all media, supporting Warner Bros. Discovery brands and studios.

Lee joined DC in 1998 and has overseen many of the company’s highly successful publishing programs, including the recent line of comics Rebirth of record and the initiative New 52 which relaunched the entire line of monthly superhero comics. As part of the shakeup, Lee designed and reinvented the most contemporary new costumes for some of the most iconic characters in the universe. DCincluding Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman.

Under the leadership of read, DC also successfully released digital comics on the same day, which was considered revolutionary when it happened in 2011. The company has more recently released DC Universe Infinitea digital comics subscription service that allows readers to pay a single monthly fee and have access to decades of the most popular titles from DC.

read He was born in Seoul, South Korea, but moved with his family to St. Louis, Missouri when he was young. He has a BA in Psychology from Princeton University and began his professional career in marvel comicswhere he drew X Men #1which remains the sales record for a single issue of a comic.

In recent years, read He has spent so much time running the company that his sequential art has practically disappeared from the pages of DC. Still, its variant covers remain highly sought-after products, and catalog titles such as Batman: Hush and the restart of Justice League of New 52 are some of the best performances of DC in pocket book format. The most recent work of read It was on a t-shirt sold for charity at the event.”Full Circle” by Zack Snyder, which was a screening of the “Justice Leaguefrom the filmmaker.

Author’s note: I think they simply couldn’t have picked a better person to take charge of the future of DC Comics.