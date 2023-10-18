Jim Jordanthe influential Republican representative known for his strong support of the former president Donald Trump suffered his second defeat in his attempt to occupy the presidency of the House of Representatives. On this occasion, his defeat not only resulted in the loss of votes from his own bloc, but also raised questions about his political future and the outlook for the Republican Party.

In the first vote, held on Tuesday, 20 Republican legislators opposed his candidacy, and in the second vote this Wednesday, two more joined the opposition. The situation became uncertain, and a group of lawmakers of both allegiances were considering an unprecedented proposal: granting Acting Speaker Patrick McHenry the authority to resume House sessions and conduct routine operations.

Jim Jordan’s defeat practically closes his path to the presidency of the legislative body. In an attempt to reverse the situation, Jordan made a call through social media urging party unity, telling his colleagues that “we must stop attacking each other and unite.” However, his appeal failed to change the direction of the votes.

Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan (R) before the vote to elect the next speaker of the House. See also Three people were injured when a section of a highway collapsed in Sweden

Jim Jordan causes division in the Republican Party

The surprise in this process was the large and diverse coalition of 20 Republicans who opposed Jordan’s candidacy in the previous vote. In accordance with APmany of these legislators have expressed their discontent with the Republican’s aggressive tactics to obtain support and consider that his extremist approach makes him unsuitable to occupy such an important position, since the speaker of the House is second in the line of succession presidential under the United States Constitution.

House faces deadlock as Jim Jordan seeks support to succeed Kevin McCarthy, who was overthrown by the far-right Republicans. This election, once a formality, has become a divisive confrontation. The Republicans have a majority in the House, with 221 representatives against the 212 Democrats.

The current crisis has led to the consideration of unprecedented measures, such as granting greater powers to an interim president, such as Patrick McHenry. Until now, the Chamber had never removed its presidentand this new approach has begun to receive support from influential Republicans, such as former House Speakers Newt Gingrich and John Boehner.