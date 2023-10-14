political crisis in the USA



This October 13, after closed-door voting, the United States Republican Party chose Jim Jordan as its representative to occupy the position of president of the House of Representatives. However, Jordan does not gather the full support of his party. As the days go by, the institution remains without a president, this being the biggest pending issue that the organization has to resolve in the midst of the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East and the war in Ukraine.

Republicans in the United States have a new leader in the race for president of the House of Representatives: Jim Jordan. Former President Donald Trump’s favorite ally won the internal vote this Friday, October 13.

Jordan aspires to occupy the third most important position, followed by the Presidency of the country and the vice presidency, in the line of succession to American power. If he wins, the Republican would move the extreme right to one of the most influential positions in the politics of the North American country.

Republicans were divided in primary voting in which Jordan obtained 124 votes compared to 81 for Austin Scott, also a candidate for the party’s nomination. In a second closed-door vote, Trump’s close candidate got 155 votes and Scott 52. However, the votes are not enough.

Friday’s victory was backed by high-profile Republican supporters, who publicly pressured party members to vote for Jordan, who they hope can fill the void left by the ousted Kevin McCarthy, former speaker of the House of Representatives. United States and also Republican.

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who was ousted by hardline conservatives in his own party, speaks to reporters after House Republicans elected Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio , as his new candidate for Speaker of the House during a day of intra-party voting, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, October 13, 2023. Rep. Jordan is Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and a strong ally of the former president Donald Trump. AP – J. Scott Applewhite

Hours before the vote, McCarthy said: “I think Jordan would do a great job,” noting that it is necessary for his party to “get the situation back on track.” Now, Republicans’ hopes are pinned on Jordan, who has the challenge. to unite the divided House, which has postponed all the matters that must be taken care of to choose a new president.

After the votes, Republicans stated that they will remain at home this weekend, leaving the American State Institution without a leader until at least next Monday.

A ship without a captain

Without a leader, the Chamber is almost incapable of functioning, during a critical time of turmoil in the United States and with wars and situations in the rest of the world that need to be attended to by the Institution. Therefore, the political pressure is on the Republican Party to reassert its control over the House and govern Congress.

Exhausted, Republicans fear that their majority in the House of Representatives is not producing the best results and that time is instead being wasted in infighting over who should represent them. This Friday, the president of the Republican Party campaign, Richard Hudson, assured that “removing President Kevin McCarthy was a mistake.” A disappointment for Jordan’s nomination.

The statements after the votes on October 13 did not only come from Republicans. Hakeem Jeffries, the Democratic leader of the House of Representatives, rallied supporters of his party and urged his rivals not to give power to Jordan. Jeffries called on Republican lawmakers to partner with the Democratic Party so the House can finally return to normal operations.

Despite being aware of not having all the conditions in his favor, Jordan maintains a positive attitude towards his race for the House. “I think I can unite the conference, I think I can tell the country what we’re doing and why it’s important,” Jordan told reporters before the vote.

A difficult road ahead

Jordan’s close relationship with Donald Trump could take a toll on him, as not all Republicans want to see him as their leader. Many still remember the support he gave to former President Trump when he was trying to overturn the results of the presidential election in 2020, an action that concluded with the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. During Trump’s impeachment trial, Jordan was one of his main defenders in the country’s Congress, support that led the former president to award him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest honorable mention for a civilian.

FILE: An explosion caused by a police munition is seen as supporters of US President Donald Trump gather outside the US Capitol building in Washington, US, January 6, 2021. REUTERS – LEAH MILLIS

If he were speaker of the House, Jodan would give power to the far right and support Donald Trump’s defense in the four separate criminal cases he currently faces.

In addition to gaining unanimity of support from his party, Jodan must also face his past. A few years ago, the Republican received complaints about his time as a wrestling assistant at Ohio State University. He was accused of knowing information about alleged inappropriate behavior by an Ohio doctor to some former wrestlers. However, Jordan and his office denied knowing details. about what happened. A still unfinished case that could cause a stir again.

With AP and Reuters