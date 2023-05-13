“I truly believe that the electric guitar is one of the most beautiful inventions of the 20th century, something very beautiful,” says Jim Jarmusch (Akron, Ohio, 1953) on the other end of the phone. A pioneer of independent American cinema in the eighties, Jarmusch sees Mark Rothko, a figure of abstract expressionism, as a musician. And he thinks that guitarists Kevin Shields or David Torn are, in fact, painters. Such synesthesia seems like simple common sense: there is no non-transferable discipline, but rather different ways of dealing with creation. Jarmusch always felt like a musician. He was in the group The Del-Byzanteens, contemporaries of minimalism no wave New Yorker, and his filmography draws on both old tunes and contemporary rhythms. Tom Waits and John Lurie starred in Down by Law, the spectrum of Rock And Roll sustains Mystery Train, Neil Young conjured up swells of electric guitar on dead man, hip hop vertebra ghost dog and Broken Flowers He introduced us to the Ethiopian Mulatu Astatke.

In SQÜRL—pronounce as squirrel, squirrel—, a musical project by Jarmusch together with Carter Logan, resound mantles of electric guitars projecting telluric, dreamlike atmospheres based on supercharging. The effect feedback, as in the music they created for the hypnotic Only Lovers Left Alive, one of whose vampires is an electric guitar fetishist. “The things that have always captured my attention were in the margins, not in the mainstream, and this is transferred to the way we approach the guitar”, he explains. “And of course we also like analog electronics and drums. I get very bored with that predictable nonsense of continuing to shred the blues; he does not tell me anything ”.

After publishing some limited edition records in the last decade (including a tribute to cinematographer Robby Müller), they release their first official album, Silver Haze, where his usual sound textures converge —in addition to guitars, analog synthesizers, damaged transistors, cellos…— with poetry, another passion of the filmmaker. “We had wanted to make an album for a long time, but we couldn’t find the time,” he adds. “Until we met Randall Dunn and liked what he had done as a producer. I look up to those young people who have bands, hit the road and make records, they live it. We have other occupations. Carter’s in a band, I play with other people, and we make movies. So it happens when we do well; We didn’t plan it.”

Silver Haze, which begins with the slow, heavy recollection of European experiences on the instrumental ‘Berlin ’87’, soon fully embraces the word, something unprecedented on SQÜRL. In ‘The End of the World’ Jarmusch himself recites a text that he wrote in the studio; his solemn diction refers to the grave baritone of his friend Iggy Pop. The set is raised by walls of well-tempered electricity that the ear transforms into auditory sculpture. No watermarks or solos.

“I am not interested in the virtuous. A few notes played by Rowland S. Howard inspire me more than anything Eric Clapton has done.”

“I’m not interested in virtuous people, even if they are admirable,” he reasons. “A few notes played by Rowland S. Howard inspire me more than anything Eric Clapton has done. There are certain things more mysterious than exhibitionism. I love the electric guitar; I like what she does and the very idea of ​​her. The same goes for soundtracks. Why do all the ones made in Hollywood sound the same? Why do they all sound like John Williams? Why try to play guitar like Clapton when you can play it like Arto Lindsay or Loren Connors?

The voices of British-German singer Anika and actress Charlotte Gainsbourg broaden SQÜRL’s expressive palette. The latter interprets the poem ‘John Ashbery Takes a Walk’, a nod to the New York School of Poets of the sixties associated with painters such as De Kooning or Pollock. Among these, Kenneth Koch, Jarmusch’s teacher, and Ron Padgett, author of a poem for his film paterson. “They believed that you shouldn’t take yourself too seriously and write fun stuff, that it’s important to embrace your inspiration, to experiment,” she says. “They thought, as Frank O’Hara writes in his beautiful 1969 manifesto personalism, that you should write your poem to someone else, not to the whole world, or it would sound pompous. They influenced my way of seeing life in all its details, in celebrating those who came before you, the painters and their visions, and those around you, artists and musicians, as well as poets”.

“I always tell young people not to be afraid of failing, because that’s where you learn. The things that work often have no idea how they came about.”

His filmography has been branded as pretentious, Arty, but he carries on with humorous sympathy during the talk. Perhaps it’s his premature gray hair and his aversion to public exposure, but his creativity seems to be cast more on the taciturn than the rhetorical. After all, his teachers were Godard and Ozu, Kerouac and Burroughs. He shares this severe bonhomie with Marc Ribot, present in ‘Garden of Glass Flowers’ and ‘Il Deserto Rosso’, themes that shine in a slightly thunderous ensemble. “I’ve known Marc since 1985, he always seemed like a remarkable musician to me,” he says. “He came to the studio and did several takes, very different ones. In one, he took his car keys from him and played the guitar with them. I was in Chicago when he musically accompanied the Charlie Chaplin movie The Kid. It was so beautiful, so nuanced, sophisticated yet exciting and perfect. He is a magical human being. He plays the guitar for hours every day and always finds new things”.

A method similar to that of SQÜRL, who have been playing live for years before Man Ray films. Jarmusch defends that art should be unpredictable. He is not afraid of mistakes, even if they are embarrassing. Sometimes those accidents become miracles, I suggest. “Every honest filmmaker will tell you it was accidental,” he concludes. “Others are not sincere and say that they had planned it. It’s a mystery. On the other hand, the things that are not what you wanted, you know why they don’t work. There you learn; it’s very valuable”. Jarmusch, who always knew, and left it in writing, that “authenticity is incalculable, and originality, non-existent”, announces when saying goodbye to the upcoming shooting of a new feature film. Who will play music?

SQURL ‘Silver Haze’

Sacred Bones Records

