Mexico.-Jim Caviezel, protagonist of the successful film ‘The Passion of the Christ’, a production directed by Mel Gibson and which was so successful years ago, he would have withdrawn from the cinema inexplicably.

Jim Caviezel, who is currently 53 years old, he starred in ‘The Passion of the Christ’ in 2004, film that gave him worldwide fame and in which the crucifixion of Jesus of Nazareth is portrayed crudely and explicitly.

‘The Passion of the Christ’ shows what the last 12 hours would have been like before his death on the cross at the hand of Roman soldiers and Jim Caviezel played Jesus masterfully.

But after this tape, Jim would not have appeared in another important film with the same international projection and there is even talk that he was able to retire permanently from the cinema.

On social networks, Jim’s fans especially wonder about his whereabouts, because they miss him on the big screen and little is known about him.

In various news portals it is shared that in 2006 he returned to the cinema after filming ‘Déja vu’, and ‘La verdad de Soraya M’, then, between 2011 and 2016, He starred in ‘Person of Interest’ where he played former CIA agent John Reese.

In 2018, Jim was involved in another religious production called ‘Paul: The Apostle of Christ’, in the role of Saint Luke, one of the twelve apostles.

Jim is currently still acting and has lent his voice to different productions. Its most recent release is the Pray 40 (Pray 40, in Spanish) application for guided meditation with Christian preaching.

In Jim Caviezel’s biography, it is noted that he entered the world of cinema in 1994 with the film ‘Wyatt Earp’, and in 1997 he participated in ‘GI Jane’, then in other films such as ‘The Thin Red Line’ and ‘Frequeincy’.

Definitely, having acted in ‘The Passion of the Christ’ allowed Jim Caviezel to get worldwide recognition.