He arrived in Peru! In 2020, Jim Carrey released his first book, Memories and Misinformation, written with Dana Vachon.

Currently, this book is in different countries of the world, including Peru, and it is translated into Spanish. The actor himself has described this installment as: “None of this is real, but everything is true.”

Memories and misinformation is a novel that tells what happens once fame ends. This text is biographical in nature and shows the dark side of the Hollywood world, “with its bloodthirsty agents and its vulnerable and frivolous celebrities”, according to the press release.

The book is summarized in a reflection about love, friendship and all those things that lead to looking for a meaning in life. Thus, the story begins with Jim Carrey watching Netflix, apparently immersed in a deep depression when feeling alone, where not even the advice of his best friend has managed to get him out of that emotional state.

Carrey is an icon of the cinema, who in the early nineties delighted us with great comedies such as Ace Ventura, The mask and Two very silly fools. Consecrated in this genre, the actor decided to venture into drama with the film The Truman Show, Forget about me! and Man on the Moon.

