“Ace Ventura”, which plans a third part, was released more than 20 years ago, but Jim Carrey does not rule out returning to be the comic detective in a new film. However, with his advanced age of 60 years, the actor only sets a specific condition to repeat one of the roles that launched him to world stardom. What did the comedian say about his possible return?

In an interview with E! News, Carrey was asked if he would be willing to reprise his old roles in future film or television projects.

To the surprise of some, the actor did not object to the idea. However, he believes that it is important that only one condition be met to take the step.

Jim Carrey in “Ace Ventura.” Photo: Warner Bros.

“Unless a genius director, writer, comes to me with a whole new take on what happens, you know. If Chris Nolan comes to me and says, ‘I want to make Ace Ventura real and I want to do something more interesting…’ then I might listen. Carrey specified.

He added that it is difficult to get the same energy with which he played his most beloved characters after so many years.

Jim Carrey has mentioned that his retirement from acting would be close. Photo: AFP

“After a certain time, there is no longer a single cell in your body that is that person, so you end up just imitating what you did in the old days and the original inspiration is no longer there”, he stressed.

In this year’s Super Bowl, Jim Carrey returned to his role as “The cable guy” (“El fastidioso” in Peru) for a small commercial for the Verizon company.

This caused several of his fans to ask for a sequel to the 1996 film, which is considered by many to be a comedy classic.

Jim Carrey near retirement

Currently, the star is promoting his movie “Sonic: the hedgehog 2″, where he plays Dr. Robotnik.

Jim Carrey confessed that he is seriously considering retiring from acting after “Sonic: the hedgehog 2” and a long career of more than 40 years. Photo: Paramount Pictures

In a recent interview during the film’s tour, Jim Carrey revealed that he has been seriously thinking about retiring as an actor. “I’ve done enough,” he mentioned.