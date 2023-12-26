Every year at Christmas, watching 'The Grinch' is a custom, a movie that puts us in the mood to welcome the season. And if we talk about this classic film, it is also important to remember the great Jim Carrey behind this iconic character. However, the actor, nine years ago, revealed during an interview a detail that almost made him abandon the leading role. Although the director's film Ron Howard It is one of the most viewed year after year for its message about Christmas Eve, this has turned out to be 'torture' for Jim.

'The Grinch', the movie that put together an entire scenario straight out of a fairy tale and that is the favorite of children and adults to this day, keeps a secret behind the main character's wardrobe. That is why in this note we tell you the reasons for Jim Carrey that almost made him abandon the beloved Christmas character.

Why did Jim Carrey want to give up 'The Grinch'?

Actor and comedian Jim Carrey, in an interview for The Graham Norton Show in 2014, revealed that he was on the verge of abandoning the leading role in 'The Grinch'. According to Jim, the reason was the costumes and the makeup process to transform into the elf from 'Whoville': he described it as torture. Likewise, the actor revealed that the time it took him on the first day of transformation was eight and a half hours. A fact that Carrey could not stand, and that day, when he returned to his trailer, in a reaction of annoyance he kicked his wall and made a hole in it.

How and what CIA technique helped him?

Jim Carrey conveyed his annoyance to the director Ron Howard and the film producer Brian Grazer. However, help came from Grazer, who thought of calling a coach from the INC, expert in techniques to withstand torture. That's how 'The Grinch' was saved.

The recommendations that the coach gave him CIA to Jim were: “Eat everything you see and, if you get desperate and can't handle it, turn on the television, change your routine, have someone come and hit you on the head, hit yourself on the leg or smoke, smoke as much as you want.” you can,” Carrey recalled.

The process to transform into the 'Grinch' lasted eight and a half hours. Photo: YouTube screenshot

