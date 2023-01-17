Jim Carrey He turns 61 this January 17. The actor’s career has been built with notable performances in memorable films, but there is no other that has brought him as close to an Oscar as “The Truman Show”, the film that this 2023 will celebrate its 25th anniversary. Although it earned the artist a great recognition in Hollywood, could also cause his death.

“Truman show” criticizes a society obsessed with television. Photo: Paramount Pictures

The scene from “The Truman show” that almost killed Jim Carrey

at the climax of “The Truman show”the character played by Jim Carrey he tries to escape his reality and face his fear of water while jumping on a boat. Christof was not willing to let the protagonist escape from Seaheaven, so he creates a storm.

Truman falls into the water and almost drowns, but this scene was very close to becoming a tragic accident, as it could have cost Carrey his life: “He was wearing woolen clothes — a large woolen sweater, woolen pants and shoes — and there was jet engines blowing over me, and they had these giant wave machines that created gigantic waves.”

“I don’t know if you see it in the movie, but there were divers underwater and I gave the ‘I have problems’ signal with a clenched fist. They saw it as an act. I dove in, I had no breath left, and I was drowning,” added the actor.

Luckily, the artist was able to give “a couple of gigantic strokes” and get to safety. “I barely made it to the edge of the wall where the sky is, and I hung on the edge of the wall gasping, looking back at the storm that was still raging, and it went on for another minute and then slowly died away. (…) I almost die. That was real.” express.

What is “The Truman Show” about?

“The Truman show” brings us closer to Truman Burbank, a man whose life has been broadcast day and night on TV without his knowledge, by executive producer Christof. However, his suspicions make the protagonist question why the city where he lives, Seaheaven, seems to revolve around him and his decisions.

Thus, we see how the show that Christof has put on little by little falls apart while his star character discovers the truth.