Just a few days before the second film arrives at the cinema, SONIC THE FILM 3 could lose Jim Carreyinterpreter of his main antagonist.

On April Fool’s Day it is difficult to understand what is true and what is not, and sometimes, when we find ourselves in front of some sad news, there is always the hope that it can also be a simple joke . And that is exactly what fans of the world of cinema have experienced in the past hours when Jim Carreythe famous face of Hollywood cinema who needs no introduction, has hinted that he may be close to retirement.

The actor has in fact reflected on his career, having had enough and having done enough to date, and that he intends to retire from the scene.

Carrey recently took on the role of Dr. Robotnik in the two films dedicated to Sonic the Hedgehog, SONIC THE FILM And SONIC THE FILM 2. However, since there is already confirmation of the future arrival of a third feature film in this series, who knows if we will see the actor involved in the project again or if they will make him disappear under some pretext.

What will become of SONIC THE FILM 3 without Jim Carrey? For now it is better not to think about it and enjoy it to the fullest SONIC THE FILM 2arriving in theaters from this one April 7.

Source: Access Hollywood