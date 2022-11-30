Jim Carrey, the actor’s farewell on Twitter

Jim Carrey says goodbye to Twitter: the actor of The Mask announced the closure of his account on November 30, 2022, saying goodbye to his almost 19 million followers. The reason, although not explicitly stated, would be to be found in the transfer of ownership of the social network into the hands of Elon Musk.

I’m leaving Twitter, but 1st here’s a cartoon I made with my friend Jimmy Hayward. It’s based on my painting of a crazy old Lighthouse Keeper, standing naked in a storm, summoning the angels and shining his lamp to guide us through a treacherous night. I love you all so much! ;^j pic.twitter.com/Cqmp74A87r — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) November 29, 2022

“I’m leaving Twitter, but first here’s a cartoon I made with my friend Jimmy Hayward. It is based on my painting of a mad old lighthouse keeper, standing naked in a storm, summoning angels and lighting his lamp to guide us through a treacherous night. I love you all so much.” Jim Carrey greeted fans like this. By publishing a micro-short made by the animator of Horton and the world of the who, Free birds – turkeys on the run. The video shows an old man singing naked in front of a lighthouse.

The actor was recently included by the Russian Foreign Ministry in the list of one hundred Canadians who will no longer be able to enter Russia. On that occasion, Jim Carrey wrote: “I fear the worst has happened. We’re banned from Russia, but 100 Canadians’ problems aren’t worth a mountain of beans in this crazy world. We will always have Paris,” the star consoled himself, quoting Humphrey Bogart’s famous line in Casablanca.