Jim Carrey retires. No, this is not a tacky April foolso long as the source is the actor himself that, during an interview given to the Access portal, organized as part of the promotion of Sonic – The Movie 2reported that he needed a break.

Here are the words of the sixty-year-old American actor:

Well, I’m retiring. And yes, I’m genuinely serious. If the angels brought me a script written in gold ink in which it is written that it must be seen by the public and that it is important to them, I would think again. I could go on acting, but I’m taking a break right now. I really enjoy the quiet life and I have found that I love to paint on canvas. I really love my spiritual life and I feel like… and this is something you will never hear from another celebrity, as long as there is time: I’ve had enough, I’ve done enough, I’m enough.

So, Jim Carreyif he does not retire, he will take a very long break from cinema and audiovisual in general. It could, and we hope, be a jokeconsidering that April 1 is also celebrated overseas. But the declarations remain and, consequently, must be reported.

News, this, arrived like a bolt from the blue and that, in fact, marks the end of an extraordinary career marked by memorable performances such as those seen in The Truman Show, in the films of the Ace Ventura series, The Grinch, Man on the Moon and many, many others.

His performance in Batman Forever is memorable, in which he played the role of a Riddler very different from the one we saw in the very recent The Batman. It’s still simply extraordinary in The Mask and, as mentioned, in many other films.

Therefore, unless there are sensational denials, Jim Carrey’s career, which began in 1985 with If you bite … you are mine, ends. We just have to thank him for all he has given to the seventh art and for all he has given to the public. Angels, do one thing: hurry up and deliver the script that Jim asked for, you won’t regret it.