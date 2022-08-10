Actor Jim Carrey releases his own $50,000 NFT object

60-year-old Canadian and American actor Jim Carrey has released his own NFT object. About it informs Penta.

An animated video titled Goon In Moonlight, featuring the actor’s voice and backing vocals from his daughter, is up for auction on SuperRare, ending August 11. The initial price for the work of Kerry is 50 thousand dollars (about 2.9 million rubles).

The footage shows the silhouette of a girl who covers the moonlight with her hand, and then turns into a monster.

It is reported that part of the proceeds from the sale of the celebrity’s NFT object will be donated to World Central Kitchen, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing food to people who survived natural disasters.

In June, Jim Carrey first released the first NFT called Sunshower with artist David Bushell. The object was created based on the illustrator’s painting of the same name. At the same time, the artist purchased an NFT image of a Soviet sanatorium for almost $40,000.

Carrey isn’t the only artist doing digital work. In early May, Madonna released a collection of explicit NFT videos.