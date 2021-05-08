The sequel to Sonic: the hedgehog began production last March. The first story, which when presenting its trailer in 2020 attracted harsh criticism from fans, managed to win over the public after several modifications prior to its premiere. His success at the box office allowed him to give life to a second part.

With fans excited to see the blue hedgehog break his limits in this new adventure together with Colitas (Tales), Jeff Fowler, director of the film, shared a photo announcing the first day of filming on March 15.

Jeff Fowler announced the filming of Sonic 2. Photo: @ fowltown / Twiiter capture

Jim Carrey’s gesture towards the members of the Sonic 2 production

After the start of filming in Vancouver, Canada, the TMZ portal reported that the actor arrived on set to film his scenes as Dr. Ivo Robotnik, the villain of the film.

What no one imagined was that Jim Carrey would celebrate the end of the filming of his scenes in the Sonic movie with a raffle. The award was a Chevy Blazer RS ​​valued at $ 40,000. The event took place last Friday and had one of the film’s cameramen as the winner.

Jim Carrey on the filming set of Sonic 2

At the moment, it has not been specified what the plot of Sonic: the hedgehog will be or what other characters will be incorporated into the story of the blue hedgehog apart from Tails, also known as Colitas.

The presence of Knuckles, the red echidna, or known in Latin America as Knuckles, could be included in the cast. The Paramount Pictures film does not have a release date yet.