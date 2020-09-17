For some time now, the great Hollywood actors have taken to writing their biographies even though they still have a lot of life ahead of them in theory. The last to do so was Jim Carrey. In Memoirs and Misinformation He talks openly about his love life and during the promotion of the book he has given even more details in case any clarification is needed. Thus in an interview for Howard Stern, the actor of The Truman Show He has confessed that no one has made him feel what Renée Zellweger did. “She was the great love of my life,” she revealed.

“She was special to me, very special, ”said the 58-year-old actor. “I think she’s lovely,” he added. These statements come two decades after the couple had a relationship. Jim Carrey and Renée Zellwegger fell in love in 1999 on the set of the comedy Me, Myself & Irene and they began a love story that hardly lasted a year. But they met before shooting that movie. They had mutual friends and met at parties. The actress told the British newspaper The Guardian. “It was an unexpected and wonderful thing”; while Carrey spoke of her as “a gem of a human being.”

After their breakup, Renée Zellwegger found love with musician Kenny Chesney, whom she married in 2005 but from whom she divorced after four months. Then the Oscar winner dated Bradley Cooper and musician Doyle Bramhall, whom she split from last year after seven years together..

Before meeting Zellwegger, Carrey was married twice, to Melissa Womer, from 1987 to 1995, with whom he had a daughter, Jane Carrey, who is now 32 years old and made him a grandfather, and Lauren Holly, for a year in 1996. In the same way, he also had a courtship with Jenny McCarthy for five years until 2010 and one of the most famous was with Cathriona White, who died in 2015. The actor had to face the accusation of negligent homicide by White’s family. Carrey was accused of having allegedly acquired substances under a false name and then gave them to Cathriona, who was “prone to depression and who had previously tried to kill herself,” which ultimately led to the fatal outcome. His latest love has been actress Ginger Gonzaga, whom he met on the set of the series Kidding.

The protagonist of The Truman Show In the book he speaks openly of the women who have occupied his heart, also of the singer Linda Ronstadt, 74, despite the 16 years of difference between them. “I appreciate the people who have passed through my life for the good they gave me and for that [Ronstadt] it has a special place in the book … For some people, who looked at it from the outside it may have seemed that I was a toy in that situation, but she treated me with incredible respect ”.