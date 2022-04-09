Actors have brought Knuckles and Robotnik to life in the film adaptations of Sonic.

Sonic The Movie 2 hit theaters last April 1st with a proposal that promises to please video game fans. Its promotion has been extensive and among the many collaborations of the blue hedgehog, one of the most curious was the one carried out by Xbox with some new controls covered with hair.

The two versions of the Xbox Series controllers were presented in red and blue, referring to our two veteran characters: sonic and knuckles. During the film’s premiere, colleagues from IGN approached the actors Jim Carrey and Idris Elbawho in the film give life to robotnik and Knuckles, to show you these unconventional controllers.

Jim Carry joked asking not to be touched with the controllerIdris Elbe he joked about using it as a big red mustache as he held the remote in fascination with the touch. The actor asked how they had achieved it, not knowing that he was part of a collaboration with Xbox: “Did you cut some slippers?“. For his part, Jim Carry showed off his charismatic personality by telling a bizarre story about why he hadn’t been able to play the video game, while jokingly asking that they will not touch him with the command.

A few days ago, Jim Carry announced withdrawal from his professional career after more than 40 years, a retirement that directly affects a Sonic cinematic universe that its producer, Toby Ascher, points to. “Jim Carrey will always be a member of the Sonic family, and he will always have a place in those movies and TV shows where he likes to be. We love Jim. What he has done with Robotnik is so incredible,” shared Neal H. Moritz and Ascher, producers of the film franchise.

More about: Jim Carrey, Idris Elba, Xbox, Controllers and Sonic.