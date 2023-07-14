Home page World

From: Victoria Krumbeck

Split

Children read the book Jim Button. The book fails among students at the Technical University of Augsburg. © Marijan Murat/dpa

Students have examined the Augsburg City Library and its children’s books more closely. Jim Button caught the eye with racist statements.

Augsburg — There is hardly anyone who does not know the children’s book “Jim Button and Luke the Locomotive Driver” by Michael Ende. The black boy and the train driver travel the world and experience many adventures along the way. But if the students at the Technical University of Augsburg have their way, the book is “not recommended at all”, as they say on their project page write. On behalf of the Augsburg City Library, the students evaluated the children’s book collection from a racism-critical point of view. Jim Button cannot stand up to the assessment.

Jim Button suspected of racism: “Not recommended at all”

On a five-point scale developed by the students, Jim Button received the worst rating. The book contains racism and prejudice against black people. The books are still in stock. However, a QR code is stuck on the back of the first issue of the Jim Button volume, which is intended to enlighten children and adults. Anyone who scans the code is directed to a website that contains further explanations and classifications about Jim Button.

The word “Negro” appears in the children’s book and Jim Button’s skin color is associated with dirt. Sentences appear saying that washing is superfluous for him, “because he was black anyway and you couldn’t see whether his neck was clean or not”. The students also drew attention to racist comments about Jim’s career aspirations to become an engine driver. Because this was justified by the fact that the profession “suited so well to his skin”.

Jim Button’s illustrations are also based on racist elements, according to the Technical University of Augsburg. His skin is “exaggeratedly painted black, his lips are exaggeratedly large” and his nose cannot be seen.

City library Augsburg informs about racism with QR code

It is quite possible that white children adopt racist prejudices through books like Jim Button, as Simon Goebel, Professor of Social Work and Diversity at the Augsburg University of Applied Sciences, explains. Children could not correctly classify such statements. Parents would therefore have to explain the problematic points of view when reading aloud. But this would not always happen. For non-white children and their parents, the depiction could be “very hurtful,” like them Augsburg General Goebel quoted.

The city library wants to keep the books despite the bad rating, as the library manager Anja Fottner says Augsburg General explained. “We don’t want to patronize anyone,” she said. The QR codes, which are kept neutral, are deliberately not stuck directly onto the books. It could be that individual books that are badly rated and sorted out because of their condition will no longer be replaced. According to Fottner, this will not apply to popular children’s books such as Jim Button or Pippi Longstocking.

Ravensburger Verlag decided a year ago to publish the children’s book and other articles as “The Young Chief Winnetou” from sale. The reason: racist clichés about the indigenous population were played down. (vk)