Grease will return to Dutch theaters in March next year. It is not yet known who will play the roles. Fifteen years ago Bakkum and Holwerda played together in the musical and got into a relationship. “To bring the musical to the attention, there are only two people in the Netherlands who can do that like no other,” says Grease producer Albert Verlinde. ,,I brought them together in the musical at the time, with far-reaching consequences. I’m not just talking about their infamous fall into the orchestra pit. They fell in love, got married and now have three beautiful children. A love story with a happy ending. I’m really glad they said yes to this gig. It’s unique to see them as Danny and Sandy again.”