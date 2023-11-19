Imagine practicing the same sport for 74 years, and continuing to do so with the same exact passion as always. Jim Arrington, 91 years old and the oldest bodybuilder ever. Since 2015, according to the Guinness World Records, that is, since he was 83 years old. Great-grandfather of nine great-grandchildren, today he not only continues to train three times a week, but also compete! This year he took part in the 2023 IFBB World Masters Championship.