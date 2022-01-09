By Pim Bijl



Jillert Anema snorts, stomping and pacing behind the plastic screen that separates him from the reporters. It’s a good thing he also wears a mask. He gives the press, who he says should have written alarming stories much earlier, and not only now, after the mass start has just been botched. But more than that, he throws sneers at the union. ,,The KNSB fails as an organization by not making the component important. I’ve already written off a medal.”