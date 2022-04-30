Wolfsburg did everything against Barcelona with the Dutch trumps Jill Roord, Lynn Wilms and Dominique Jansen in the base, but the 5-1 defeat in the first leg of the semi-final of the Champions League turned out to be too big. Despite a 2-0 win at home, the German club is out of the tournament with the Dutch enclave. FC Barcelona will meet Olympique Lyon in the final.

Barcelona, ​​also untouchable in Spain, that missed the injured Lieke Martens, held a firm house against Wolfsburg in the Camp Nou filled with 91,648 fans last week. Only Roord scored for the visitors, while the easily combining home team made five. The task for the return therefore seemed impossible in advance.

After a 0-0 halftime score, Tabea Wassmuth opened the score just after the break tonight. After an hour of play, Roord doubled the German lead with a slide from distance. Wolfsburg, where Joelle Smits and Shanice van de Sanden stayed on the bench, did not go further. More than 22,000 fans attended the game, a record for Wolfsburg. See also Youtube Stops Russian Invasion Denial

Jill Roord on her way to her goal. © AFP



Wolfsburg’s victory means Barcelona’s first defeat in 46 games. The women’s team of the Catalans has even won all 40 games this season until tonight. The goal difference after 26 matches and as many victories in the competition is 144-8. Over the whole season, the statistics are really impressive: 229 goals for, and now 20 goals against. Barcelona won four trophies last season and is well on their way to that achievement this season as well.

PSG – Lyon

Barca will face Olympique Lyon in the final battle. The top club also won the French get-together with Paris Saint-Germain on foreign soil (1-2) and thus secured a place in the final battle. Ada Hegerberg and Wendie Renard shot Lyon to victory.

During the first meeting in Lyon, PSG, plagued by internal riots, was sidelined 3-2 by the home team. Partly due to incredible blunders in the defense of the visitors. See also Federal President candidacy, then departure: Otte announces farewell