It looks like a box of candy. Or soaps, scented candles, flower balls. “How cozy this looks,” my bookseller sighs. And indeed, rarely have I seen a sunnier book than Jill Mansell’s latest. The recently released ‘limited edition’ has a cover with yellow, pink and orange flowers. The pattern continues on all sides, making the book like a box. An ideal gift for Mother’s Day.

Jill Mansell: The sun in the house. Luitingh-Sijthoff, 384 pp. €22.99

House, tree, party. Rose scent and sunshine. To the sun and back. And now the latest: The sun in the house. Not only the design, Mansell’s titles also give away a lot about what to expect. It can drizzle, rain, storms: in the end the sun always shines again. Mansell’s romantic leisure reading, more than thirty titles, has sold around three million copies in our language area alone.

The common thread is always a romance. Two people (straight, with sexually different friends/relatives) want each other, and in the end this works out, despite misunderstandings and obstacles. Mansell rather writes about ‘the boy next door‘ than about an unapproachable macho rich man. The woman and the man treat each other teasingly, on an equal footing. He’s very handsome. Mansell jokes about that. Her female protagonists are more likely to run into a lamppost (when they turn their heads to look after Him), than to sink into an arbor with a racing heart, wringing their hands.

Chihuahua

Mansell wants to entertain her readers. In The sun in the house there is a dog, a chihuahua, with an ugly exterior and interior, and therefore not necessarily cute. The dog shows a preference for people who are just as grumpy as he is. Those people melt because of him. And as a result, the dog defrosts further, comes to sleep on the bed, cuddles. Which, again, is cute.

Mansell tells contemporary fairy tales. The characters are emphatically contemporary. At the stately mansion The sun in the house a character thinks: gee, just like a building from the Netflix series Bridgerton… Mansell does ‘treat’ serious matters such as illness, loneliness, trauma, but all in all her work is soothing, covering up. There is resignation, reconciliation, liberation, in this book with one of the characters even after, or no, during his death (“like a tiny fruit fly” his spirit flies out of the hospital, visits everyone for a goodbye, yes, that too dog…)

Everything is right at Mansell. And at the same time very little. Immediately in the first sentence there is a cow of an error. Lou, the main character, is standing in a shop: “The old man in front [haar] stood in line at the cash register, the cashier looked angrily and in disbelief.” How can Lou know this if she’s behind him?

The comparisons are often downright insane: “Edgar shook Remy’s hand as if it were a plastic shopping bag full of cold meat.” But yes, but yes. So the main characters are in “a delightful spiral of mutual attraction,” all the time. And Mansell’s readers are only too happy to join in.

Here, NRC writes about the most popular books of the moment. Reactions: [email protected]