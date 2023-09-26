In April 1999, BBC presenter and journalist Jill Dando was murdered by a single bullet outside her home in broad daylight.

24 years later and despite being one of the largest and most high-profile murder investigations in British history, the case remains unsolved.

Now, a new three-part Netflix documentary will attempt to answer the question: Who murdered Jill Dando?

The exhaustive documentary series – which is based on a shorter special the BBC produced in 2019 – shows the late presenter of shows such as Crimewatch and Holiday as the “golden girl of British television” and a “[princesa] Diana of television”; with thousands of people lining up to attend her funeral.

The documentary includes first-hand accounts from her family, friends and journalists such as her BBC colleague Jennie Bond, who was “cold with shock” when she broke the news of her colleague’s murder to viewers, as well as testimonies from the police chiefs who investigated the case.

“Imaginary theories”

The docuseries also explains many of the “imaginary theories” – as Dando’s brother Nigel refers to them – that were dissected by London’s Metropolitan Police to understand why “the darling of the nation” was murdered that day in Fulham. at the age of 37 years.

These theories range from his death having been the work of a crazed celebrity stalker or an enraged lover, to what was a murder carried out by professional mafia hitmen or from the world of crime, given his public work helping to catch criminals.

It is also heard how a man of Serbian descent had called the BBC claiming that she had been executed in revenge for the British-backed bombing of the Serbian state channel in Belgrade.

Nigel Dando claims to have his own theory.

He maintains that CCTV footage shows how no one followed his sister home that day, and that by then, she was spending very little time in her own home after moving in with her fiancé Alan Farthing. How could anyone know she was coming at that moment?

Dando told BBC News: “My theory, which I have had since before this documentary came out and more so now that I have been able to see the police investigations in more detail, is that it was simply someone who was on the street that day, who may or may not have known that she lived there, that he was armed at the time, someone who could recognize her and who thought that maybe he could gain his 5 minutes of notoriety by shooting her.”

“And that is my view of what happened, no matter how strange it may seem to people, it is certainly one of the theories that abound; that Jill was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time,” she adds.

As a journalist for the Bristol Evening Post at the time of the murder, Nigel Dando says he has no complaints about the widespread media coverage, which came as an “immense shock” to his family.

“You have a local girl who did well, who achieved celebrity status, a huge BBC star who gets shot for no apparent reason, on her doorstep, in broad daylight,” he says.

“If you take my feelings of grief out of the equation, what a huge story it is.”

The mysterious death of his “much loved” and “generous” sister shocked the British public so much that, for Nigel, “Jill will not be forgotten.”

A “perfect mystery”

Executive producer Emma Cooper – who had previously worked with Netflix on a project about the disappearance of Madeleine McCann – says it was “important” to the team “that Jill’s memory and legacy were centrally highlighted” in the documentary series .

Cooper describes it as “the perfect mystery from start to finish.”

That names loved by audiences are murdered in cold blood in the English suburbs “is something that doesn’t happen,” he tells us. “And it’s something that hasn’t happened since.”

Statistically, Most murder victims are killed by someone who knows them.

So, as told in the docuseries, Jill Dando’s partner Farthing was questioned by the police, as was her former partner and BBC Breakfast news editor Bob Wheaton. Also questioned was his agent, Jon Roseman, who, inconveniently, had written a crime novel describing a scene macabrely similar to that of the murder.

All were ruled out as suspects, as was a person who matched the appearance of the spoken portrait that had been made based on the testimonies of witnesses who had said they had seen someone sweating at a bus station near the time of the crime.

The police admit in the program that publishing the electronic portrait had been a “big mistake” in the investigation.

When a precise motivation could not be established and actual evidence or the murder weapon never materialized, authorities had to go back to square one. The only piece of non-circumstantial evidence they had was a single particle of residue left after firing a gun that matched the ammunition used in the murder.

After a year of increasing pressure on the police due to the media’s immense appetite to find the assailant who had shockingly murdered one of their own (including a call for information aired on Crimewatch), the particle to press charges for the murder of Dando against Barry George – an alleged lone wolf, obsessed with weapons.

The story of George’s arrest was almost as big as that of Dando’s death. And overnight he became the most famous – or infamous – man in the country.

Details of his past were made public, including a conviction for attempted rape, a failed attempt as a stuntman, and a series of pseudonyms he used in association with famous singers.

He told people that he was Freddy Mercury’s cousin, claiming that his name was Barry Bulsara, something that the late singer’s representatives have formally denied.

The court found him guilty and he went on to serve eight years for the crime, which he always denied having committed. But in August 2008, thanks to the support of his sister, George was found not guilty after a new trial was held in which the evidence was discarded, and his conviction was considered risky.

However, he later lost his claim for compensation for wrongful conviction.

In the series we see what his life is like today, and we hear him declare how he was made a “scapegoat” and a “persecuted one.”

The latest episode focuses on the battle George’s lawyer, Michael Mansfield QC, had with Police Chief Hamish Campbell.

The lawyer fiercely insists that the accusation does not hold up, that his client “was not capable of murder” and that it had to have been a professional crime.

On the contrary, the police chief is convinced, to this day, that George did it. “There’s no mystery about it,” according to Campbell.

“Shake someone’s memory”

Whoever killed Jill Dando got away with it.

Although his brother believes it is “highly unlikely that the police will be able to catch anyone” now, and does not believe the case will ever be reopened, he does remain hopeful that a piece of information from the very detailed Netflix show will help him “ shake someone’s memory.”

“The police investigation side of the documentary is really interesting and sheds new light on the lines of inquiry they were pursuing, as well as the magnitude of the information they were receiving,” he says.

“And then you wonder if there is something in all those details, hidden in a file. Suddenly someone has a clue as to what happened that day and why it happened.”

“Or maybe the perpetrator himself will say that he has lived with this terrible secret for a long time, and that it is time to go somewhere to tell someone what happened.”

“I’m not expecting that to happen, but it would be the ideal result of this documentary.”

‘Who killed Jill Dando?’ is available on Netflix this Tuesday, September 26.

