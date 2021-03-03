First Lady Jill Biden offered private insights on a talk show. She gave singer Kelly Clarkson advice on divorce – and shared her own experiences.

Los Angeles – At the invitation of Jill Biden, presenter and singer Kelly Clarkson held her “NBC” talk show at the White House. And elicited many anecdotes from the First Lady about their divorce.

“If I hadn’t divorced, I would never have met Joe,” said Biden, who was married to college football player and bar owner Bill Stevenson from 1970 to 1975. After five years of marriage, she divorced.

“I wouldn’t have the wonderful family I have now, so I really believe that things are going for the best.” Jill Biden had met her current husband, US President Joe Biden *, before their divorce was finalized. In 1977 they got married for the second time.

In one Vogue interview the First Lady gave an insight into the couple’s getting to know each other: “We saw ‘A Man and a Woman’ in the cinema in Philadelphia and were immediately hooked. When we got home, he shook my hand in parting. I went upstairs and called my mom at 1am and said, ‘Mom, I’ve finally met a gentleman.’ “Two months later, the divorce from her then-husband was final.

Jill Biden: Divorce Tips for Host Kelly Clarkson

Jill Biden * also had encouraging words for the singer. Because the 38-year-old Clarkson has just passed the experience herself. In June of last year, she filed for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock. The marriage lasted almost seven years. Clarkson and Blackstock have two children together.

The Kelly Clarkson Show is headed to the White House for the first solo broadcast interview with First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden! Don’t miss it – watch TODAY at 3 pm on NBC Bay Area, channel 11, cable 3. #FLOTUSonKELLY pic.twitter.com/CUM8tKso6e – NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) February 25, 2021

She had spoken publicly about the burden of the breakup: “My life was a bit like a dumpster,” she said.

“My mother always said to me: things will look better tomorrow. And if you take one day at a time, things will get better, ”Biden told Clarkson. “Kelly, one day you will call me and say: Hey Jill, you were right!”, She promised the presenter. * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.