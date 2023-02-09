In broadcast, it appears that the US first lady and Doug Emhoff kissed on the lips at an event on Capitol Hill

The greeting between the First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden, and the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, Doug Emhoff, at the annual State of the Union address, on Tuesday (7.Feb.2023), has gone viral on social media and was called the “union kiss” by the newspaper new york post. That’s because, from the official transmission, it seems that both kissed on the mouth when they met.

Jill Biden entered the ceremony venue to applause. As she walked to her seat, in the same row as Emhoff, she held his hand and the two kissed. Afterwards, the first lady shook hands with Irish musician Bono Vox and Paulo Pelosi, husband of former mayor Nancy Pelosi.

Watch (7s):

Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff greet each other with… a kiss on the lips? Is this… normal? pic.twitter.com/HX5p74fJHw — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) February 8, 2023

As the New York newspaper wrote, “no one in the immediate vicinity seemed bothered by the kiss”. the broadcaster Fox News showed the video, which he called “strange”.

Kellyanne Conway, a former adviser to Donald Trump, shared a photo of the moment and wrote on Twitter: “wow covid is really over”.

The site’s media and politics columnist hillJoe Concha, too mocked the moment: “On the cheek it’s fine. Or a hug. But that’s odd considering they both knew the cameras were on them.”.