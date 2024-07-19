Since his poor performance in last month’s presidential debate, Joe Biden has been under pressure to give up his re-election campaign within his own party, an issue that is indisputable for him, as expressed in his speeches.

This insistence on remaining a presidential candidate is motivated mainly by the first lady, Jill Biden, who entered the front line of her husband’s campaign last month.

“As commander in chief, President Biden wakes up every morning ready to get to work for you. That’s what this election is all about: you,” the president’s wife declared days after the failed debate.

Married to the Democratic leader for 45 years, Jill has been seen as Biden’s top political adviser since he was a senator.

Veteran Democratic strategist Hank Sheinkop told BBC in a report about the first lady that she is part of a group of important advisers who exert influence over the president and may even encourage him to continue or abandon the race.

“It’s fair to call her Biden’s closest adviser. Family matters significantly to him and that makes Jill Biden’s role even more important,” Sheinkop said.

To the newspaper Politicala former senior Biden aide also weighed in on the first lady. “She’s usually in the room when senior campaign staff are presenting strategy to her husband. She’ll ask questions,” he said.

Born in June 1951, Jill Tracy Jacobs Biden is Biden’s second wife. The two met a few years after the American president’s first wife died in a car accident with their daughter.

Jill worked as a high school English teacher for many years while the Democrat served as a U.S. senator from Delaware. She continued in the profession even after arriving in the White House, becoming the first person in the role of first lady to do so.

This is the fourth time Jill has dedicated herself to her husband’s presidential campaign.

The first occurred in 1987, when Biden was a Democratic candidate but his candidacy was thwarted by accusations of plagiarism. Michael Dukakis was then chosen to run for the White House, but was defeated in the election by George Bush.

In 2008, he again lost the nomination to another candidate, Barack Obama, but was invited to join the ticket as vice president, bringing Jill to the White House in second place.

The third time, in 2020, his participation in the campaign that led Biden to the presidency had great visibility.

That prominence continues to grow. Last month, she began a tour of key US states alongside Vice President Kamala Harris, advocating for abortion.

The Biden campaign said the two would participate in more than 50 events across the country, focusing on battleground states for Republicans. That included a tour of Wisconsin with Sen. Elizabeth Warren and several events with women who support abortion rights.

Biden’s aides and advisers told the newspaper Political that Jill also indirectly presents herself in the campaign as a “character witness” for Biden’s family. For example, with Hunter, the president’s son who was found guilty in a criminal case for illegal possession and purchase of a weapon.

During the proceedings, Joe Biden did not appear in court, but the first lady, who is not Hunter’s mother, was present during jury selection and on the day the trial was announced alongside his wife, Melissa Cohen-Biden, and his sister Ashley Biden.

The Biden campaign also believes Jill is a conduit to suburban swing voters, especially mothers, who identify with her and could bring votes to the party.