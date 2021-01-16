It has an air of Linda Evans, the protagonist of ‘Dynasty’, which is not bad when you are about 70 years old and you have five grandchildren. Mrs. Biden, née Jill Tracy Jacobs (her father Americanized the Giacoppo that was brought from Italy), seems not to be intimidated by so much tinsel as it comes to her. Input, This English teacher has made it clear that she will continue teaching, which will make her the first wife of an American president to receive a salary for working outside the White House. And no one, starting with her husband, seems willing to contradict her, perhaps because she still has a lot of that teenager who one day stamped her nose on a boy who had taken her with one of her sisters. Like Rocky Balboa, Jill is from the Philadelphia school. From the suburbs, no less.

To Jill Biden, her students from Northern Virginia Community College (Nova), the alternative for North Americans who cannot afford a regular university, are addressed as ‘Dr. B ‘. He has two master’s degrees and a doctorate that he obtained with a thesis on how to reduce school dropouts and retain students in the educational system, and has worked for almost three decades in the public network. Despite being married to a front-line politician – a congressman, senator and later Barack Obama’s right-hand man for two terms – she has so far managed to keep a low profile. She even asked the Secret Service escorts who accompanied her to campus to pose as students.

“I am sure that many colleagues did not even know who he was when the semester ended,” one of his students told The Guardian. A thesis that Jill herself supports: “When someone asks me if I am married to the vice president,” I explained years ago, “I tell him that we are related, that generally calms them down.”. Those who know her do not doubt that, when her presence is required in an act, she will change her clothes in the school toilets and leave the premises loaded with exams to correct.

“I always forget that he has a real job”Her friend Michelle Obama used to say about her, used to seeing her pen at the ready at Air Force One, scoring her students, they say severely. The teacher has only suspended her work in the classroom on two occasions: in 1981, when her daughter Ashley was born, and this past spring to join the final stretch of the presidential campaign. And this last time not without resisting, because if there is anyone who has tried to put the idea of ​​running for president out of Joe Biden’s head, it is her.

United by tragedy



Jill met Congressman Biden in 1975, when she was already separated from her first husband. Joe had been impressed after seeing her in a supermarket ad. He got the phone from his brother, who knew about Jill and her modeling escapades. She says that after the first date – and leaving her at home with nothing more than a chaste handshake – she told her mother: “I have finally found a gentleman.” Biden, who had lost his wife Neilia and daughter Naomi in a terrible traffic accident three years earlier, had to work hard to win her over. He proposed to her five times before she decided to take the plunge.

In 1977 they were married in the United Nations chapel, settled with Joe’s children who survived the accident in Wilmington, Delaware, and four years later, they had their daughter Ashley. The family would receive yet another blow. His eldest son, Beau, called to follow in his father’s footsteps after serving as his state attorney general and running to become governor, He died in 2015 of a brain tumor. He was barely 46 years old. Biden sank again and gave up running for Democratic leadership with Hillary Clinton, who would be defeated by Donald Trump.

In nobody’s shadow



Four years later. Joe and Jill have not only taken strength from weakness, but they have taken the cat to the water. It has not gone unnoticed that they are both Catholic (like the Kennedys), nor their complicity after 43 years of marriage. “Joe tends to pull me out of my shell and I try to keep my feet on the ground”, she says. Neither is the protective eagerness he has shown in the campaign. For example, in the primaries, when she came between her husband and a protester who, impetuous, took the stage where he intervened; or defending his son Hunter, with drug addiction problems, who became Trump’s target to weaken his father’s candidacy. And without losing your composure.

At rallies, her husband often introduces himself as “Dr. Biden’s husband,” a nod to that part of the electorate tired of women always being in the shadow of their husbands. A month ago, Joseph Epstein, a columnist for The Wall Street Journal, criticized her for calling herself a ‘doctor’ despite not practicing medicine. The reaction was immediate: Twitter was filled with comments from women who signed with a ‘Dr.’, claiming his doctorate and calling the columnist misogynistic and macho. Point for Jill.

She does not want to be defined by the work her husband does and is not willing to be any decorative object. This is demonstrated by the election of Kamala Harris as vice president, in which, if we are to listen to The Washington Post, Jill Biden seems to have played a prominent role.

Her main commitment as first lady, she has said, will promote free education in university schools (works in one), support military families, and support cancer research. He has four years ahead of him.