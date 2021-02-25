The Biden couple have only been in the White House for a month and everything they do becomes news. If at the beginning of February they gave their first joint interview to the magazine People, in which they echoed how they had managed to make their union succeed after more than four decades of marriage, now it is Jill Biden, alone, who in a talk has spoken about love, her divorce and has even offered advice to your interlocutor.

The first lady has sat down with singer Kelly Clarkson for the NBC network and he has done it in the White House itself. The full interview can be seen in the next few days, but there have already been advances in the chain’s social networks and in some American media.

It is striking how personal, almost intimate, that is the conversation between the first lady of the United States and the winner of three Grammy Awards. Clarkson divorced in late 2020 from her husband and manager, Brandon Blackstock, with whom she had been married for seven years and with whom she has two children together, River Rose, six, and Remington, four. Hence the two have talked about love, divorce, second chances, and pain.

Jill Biden encouraged Clarkson to slowly move forward and lean on time to heal. “This is what I would tell you if I were your mother. My mother always told me: ‘Things are going to get better … tomorrow.’ And if you can go day by day, you’re going to see how things will improve, “Biden advised the 38-year-old singer and presenter.

The first lady also spoke about her past experience and how she herself overcame her separation, something that she now sees as a positive issue. “You know, I look back, I see it and I think if I hadn’t gotten divorced I would never have met Joe. I would not have the beautiful family that I have now, ”Biden explains to Clarkson about who is her second husband of 43 years, their daughter together and their six grandchildren. “So I really think that things happen because something better will come, and I don’t know how long it has been for you, but I think that with time, you heal,” Biden encouraged her. “You are in for a surprise, and I can’t wait for that day to come to you. You’re going to call me and say, ‘Hey Jill, you were right!’

The brand new first lady draws on her personal experience for all the advice she gives to the interpreter, because she herself married Bill Stevenson in 1970, whom she divorced in 1975. That same year, she met Joe Biden on a date at blinds that the brother of the current president had organized. He, too, had suffered an even more painful loss when in 1972 his wife and daughter had been killed in a car accident that had injured their two sons. However, the crush was instantaneous, especially for him. Even so, Jill was reluctant to marry for a long time and he asked her for marriage several times until she agreed. They finally married in 1977 and formed a family with his two sons, Beau — who died in 2015 of brain cancer — and Hunter, now 50, and with their daughter in common, Ashley, now 39. As said in People A few weeks ago: “We have been through everything together, the ups and downs and also the tragedy and the loss. There is that quote that says that sometimes you become stronger because of the blows that life has given you. That is what we try to achieve ”.

Jill Biden also spoke with Kelly Clarkson about the importance of making time for herself, something that she tries to respect every day and that she advised the performer to incorporate into her routine. “I get up early and that’s the time I have to myself,” he said. Sport is something that is also part of that moment. “I love to exercise, so I run or bike. It helps me clear my mind, so it’s really important to me. I think women should have something like that, it doesn’t necessarily have to be exercise, although I hope it is. ” In addition, he is clear about what he will do when the covid passes and the restrictions are lifted: “I will probably go have a martini and eat chips.”