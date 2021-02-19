The mood in Trump’s retreat Mar-a-Lago is said to be bad. Several US media reports that Melania is increasingly distancing itself from Donald Trump.

Mar-a-Lago – Donald Trump’s reputation has been badly damaged since his supporters stormed the Capitol. Numerous former supporters have since given up on Trump and his machinations. And Trump’s wife Melania should also worry about their image damage.

According to a report by the US TV station CNN Melania shows her husband Donald Trump bitter and taciturn, the relationship between the two is currently even shaky. In addition: Melania is deeply disappointed about her departure from Washington and feels an increasing resentment against her husband.

Bad mood at Melania Trump: popularity rate annoys former first lady

She is particularly annoyed by the record low in her popularity rate: A recent survey has shown that only 42 percent of Americans have a positive image of the former first lady. Melania is therefore less popular than any of her predecessors. Michelle Obama had an approval rating of 69 percent after the end of her husband Barack Obama’s second term in office, Laura Bush was 67 percent, Hillary Clinton was 56 percent when she left.

Above all, she should be upset, according to the report, that four years ago Melania was still considered the most popular of all Trumps and was probably very proud of it. The almost consistently positive reports about her successor Jill Biden should also cloud Melania’s mood. Biden’s commitment has been praised as exemplary in recent weeks, and she was on the cover of the influential People Magazine to see.

Trumps Crisis? More and more supporters are turning their backs on Donald Trump

CNN wants to have learned from circles in Palm Beach, the home of the Trumps, that Melania continues to withdraw. “She has switched herself off mentally and hardly follows the news,” the broadcaster quotes the anonymous source. She spends the days in the spa with massages and pilates.

In addition to Melania, another woman made headlines in the past few days because she was increasingly distancing herself from Donald Trump: Nikki Haley, actually known as a loyal Trump supporter, told the news magazine Politico: “We shouldn’t have followed him and never listened to him, his political future is over.” Political observers assume that Haley is consciously renouncing Trump because she wants to run for president in 2024. (fmü)