US First Lady Jill urges not to judge Biden by 90 minutes of debate

First lady Jill Biden has commented on criticism of US President Joe Biden following his debate with former US leader Donald Trump, Bloomberg reports.

Jill Biden defended her husband

The US First Lady stood up for her husband and stressed that his performance at the debates does not define his achievements during his presidency.

Look, Joe, we’re not going to let 90 minutes define your four years as president. Jill Biden First Lady of the USA

Biden himself admitted to Jill that he did not know “what happened” at the debate. “I didn’t feel that good,” he noted.

Vice President Kamala Harris also tried to salvage Biden’s position after the debate, urging Americans to focus on the politician’s work rather than his speeches.

Biden’s further participation in the US presidential election will be determined by his wife

According to NBC, Jill is the only person who has decisive influence on Biden. “If she decides that the course should be changed, the course will be changed,” the source said.

Biden is expected to discuss the future of his campaign with his family on Sunday, June 30. In turn, the Axios publication wrotethat Biden will leave the presidential race if his closest relatives and friends decide accordingly.

Biden’s debate performance sparks backlash

After the debate, 60 percent of Americans opposed Biden’s participation in the presidential election. In addition, more than half of those polled (57 percent) believed that Trump outperformed Biden in the debate.

Related materials:

Western media observers assessed the debate as “a disaster for Biden.” For example, Politico claims that Biden’s “apparent weakness was even more apparent” during the speech. “The main conversation of the evening among diplomats was how tired and weak-willed” the current president turned out to be.

Biden himself promised to win the election

At a campaign fundraiser in New York state, Biden promised to win the US presidential election. According to him, the real threat is his rival, Trump.

It was previously reported that Biden intends to take part in the second round of debates with Trump, despite his unsuccessful performance in the round. Biden campaign spokesman Seth Shuster assured that the politician does not plan to withdraw from the election race due to an unsuccessful performance at the debate.