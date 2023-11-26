WIf he wants to tell the story of Jil Sander, he has to start in the northern German heath. Aesthetics, sense of style and needs of great creatives are shaped by impressions from childhood. For Sander that meant: flat land, rough weather and a wide, unobstructed view of the sea.

Just as the French designer Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel spent her life following the ascetic simplicity of the dresses worn by the nuns in the orphanage where she grew up, Jil Sander’s modern, simple style cannot be ignored without the sober lifestyle of her northern German counterparts Declare home. But when she searches for the place where this home can actually be found, one of the mysteries that has always surrounded this woman begins.