The Spanish Police arrested fourteen people for their alleged links with the

jihadist terrorismin an operation developed in different parts of

Spain, police sources reported this Tuesday.

(Also: Disagreements about the war in Gaza sneaked into the summit of regional leaders in the US.)

These sources specified that the operation is carried out by the General Police Information Commissariat, in different provinces of regions such as Catalonia and the Basque Country, among others.

Other sources indicated that the operation is directed by the judge of the Spanish National Court Joaquín Gadea and that it began in the city of Barcelona.

Although no further details were revealed, Some arrests could be related to a radicalized Pakistani association.



(Be sure to read: Terrorism: other ELN crimes that have torpedoed peace processes).

This device against jihadist terrorism that takes place after the war between Israel and Hamas and the recent attacks in France and Belgium have forced reinforcements in Spain level 4 anti-terrorist alert.

Last month, a man wanted by Belgium, Kamal Afoullah, was imprisoned in provisional prison in Spain, and the Spanish National Court is investigating his possible collaboration with the jihadist who murdered two people in Brussels on October 16.

EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO