The jihadist group “killed 26 people on Sunday when they were collecting truffles in the desert, east of the city of Hama,” the Observatory said.

Syria.- At least 26 people died on Sunday in a new attack against truffle pickersattributed to Islamic State jihadist group (EI) in the center of Syriaaccording to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (OSDH).

the jihadist group “He killed 26 people on Sunday when they were collecting truffles in the desert, east of the city of Hama,” the Observatory said, adding that at least 10 of them were pro-regime fighters.

Also this Sunday, and in another incident, four shepherds died in the Syrian region of Deir Ezzor, in the east, at the hands of suspected jihadists of the Islamic Stateadded the OSDH, an NGO based in the United Kingdom and endowed with a wide network of informers in Syria.

Since February, more than 200 people, mostly civilians, have been killed by the group. Islamic State or victims of mines left behind by extremists, according to the OSDH. See also GPO welcomes that the Court will resolve the matter of the plant in Topolobampo, Sinaloa

desert trufflewhich is harvested from February to April, is sold in Syria at a price of up to 25 dollars per kilo, in a country where the average monthly wage is around 18 dollars.

The Islamic State group lost its last territories in March 2019 in Syria after a military campaign supported by an international coalition under US command.

However, the ultra-radical Sunni group is still present in the desert and launch attacks con regularity.