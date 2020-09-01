It is a historic trial. “A response of the rule of law and democracy to bloody violence”, summarizes Denis Salas, former prosecutor and legal historian. The trial of the attacks Charlie hebdo and the Hyper Cacher, which claimed 17 victims and plunged France into an unprecedented wave of jihadist terrorism, opens today at the Paris courthouse. Faced with the national trauma of these 7, 8 and 9 January 2015, the justice system deployed large-scale resources. Forty-nine hearing days are scheduled during which 144 witnesses will take the stand before the members of a special assize court, composed solely of professional judges. A sign of the size of the event, the debates will be filmed, a first in the area of ​​anti-terrorism. “It is a major event for our country from a historical and educational point of view. The fact that it is filmed, like those relating to the Second World War, is an important element ”, believes Dan Hazan, lawyer for the French Association of Victims of Terrorism. This is the twelfth filmed trial since the 1985 law, which authorizes the recording of hearings when they “Are of interest for the constitution of historical archives”. “It’s not trivial, emphasizes Antoine Mégie, political science researcher. This places it in the tradition of those great events that were the Barbie or Papon trials. In the long term, these images will be used to do educational work to reiterate that it is criminal to kill people for their drawings. “

“The victims will be at the center. This is more and more the case in anti-terrorism trials, and it will be even more so as those of Charlie, we knew them. There is a very strong incarnation ”, explains Antoine Mégie. For the wounded, the families of the dead, the known as the unknown, the hearings will be both a plunge into these bloody days and the means to speak again in the face of violence. A long awaited and dreaded moment. “My clients, who are the hostages of the Hyper Cacher, wait above all for a page to close and for a judgment to come to close this dramatic chapter of which they feel the consequences every day”, explains lawyer Patrick Klugman. There is as much expectation and fear as there are victims, each with a particular story in this drama which unfolded in different times and places. “But it is very important that they are heard for the sake of history and that their testimonies remain”, says Denis Salas.

The shadow of those absent will hover over the special assize court. “The ghosts of the hearings As Antoine Mégie calls them, starting with the three perpetrators of terrorist acts. “We won’t have the answers. Those who could have given them to us are the men who committed these abject acts and who will not be there because they are dead, the Kouachi brothers and Amedy Coulibaly ”, underlines lawyer Safya Akorri, who defends Mohamed Fares, one of the indicted. In their absence, many questions will remain unanswered. The investigation of the Kouachi brothers itself pointed out that “The discretion of their preparations, almost military, and the sophistication of their modus operandi” do not allow “Even later” to shed light on the preparation of their gesture. Without the three authors, fourteen people will have to answer for the head of “criminal terrorist association”, two of whom are also accused of complicity and risk life imprisonment. Linked to the world of delinquency, all are accused at varying levels of having participated in the preparation of the attacks, providing weapons, vehicles and funds obtained through scams.

Of the fourteen indicted, only eleven will be present. Hayat Boumedienne, Coulibaly’s companion, who has since become a figure of international jihadism; Mehdi Belhoucine and his brother Mohamed, accused of having drawn up the oath of allegiance to “the Islamic State” read by Amedy Coulibaly, left the territory a few days before the attacks to join the Iraqi-Syrian zone then controlled by Daesh. The first is accused of having helped her husband in the preparations for the attack, in particular by taking care of the financial aspect. She was believed to be dead, but according to recent testimony, she managed to flee the Al-Hol camp in eastern Syria, which has nearly 70,000 members of jihadist families. The other two are given for dead. Also suspected of having played a key role in bringing Amedy Coulibaly into contact with his client in the Middle East, Mohamed Belhoucine is one of the two indicted accused of complicity. Given their leading role, these three absent will also haunt the hearings.

Among those present, only Ali Riza Polat must answer for “complicity in terrorist crimes and offenses”. Qualified by the investigation of ” right arm “ Amedy Coulibaly, whom he had known since 2007, he would have helped with the preparations “Very upstream compared to other protagonists”. In particular, he would have provided part of the arsenal, and that while he “Had knowledge of the terrorist nature of the criminal projects in preparation”. The others will have to answer for “association of terrorist criminals”. Among them, Abdelaziz Abbad and Miguel Martinez. According to the prosecution, they searched for weapons for the Kouachi brothers. For this, they contacted another accused, Metin Karasular, suspected of having also sold a vehicle to Amedy Coulibaly. Another accused, Michel Catino. Close to Karasular, he would have participated in arms transports in connection with Willy Prévost, a longtime friend of Coulibaly. Prévost, whose DNA was found in the Renault used by the Hyper Cacher killer, to whom he allegedly provided three tactical vests, two knives and a Taser, is also on the list. There is also his friend Christophe Raumel, who accompanied him in his arms transports. Two other indicted are former fellow prisoners of Ammy Coulibaly. They are Nezar Pastor Alwatik and Amar Ramdani. Both remained in contact with the killer almost until the attacks. DNA from the former was found on a revolver and semi-automatic pistol left at the terrorist’s home, and in a glove used in the Hyper Cacher. The second would have made the link between Coulibaly and another accused, Saïd Makhlouf, whose DNA was found on the thong of a Taser used in the Kosher grocery store in Vincennes. The two men are also suspected of having participated in the supply of weapons, in particular the assault rifle, in connection with the last indicted, Mohamed Fares. The latter’s name only appeared late in the investigation, thanks to an anonymous denunciation.

What did these indictments know about the acts in preparation, and did they adhere to jihadism? These questions will be at the center of the debates. “There is a contradictory injunction between the need to judge, that is to say to say and to sanction the level of complicity and knowledge of the indicted, and the general emotion which surrounds this trial. Public opinion, like some victims, can expect revenge. But a trial is not revenge ”, reminds Antoine Mégie. Before the hearings, everyone sharpened their arguments. “This is not a trial of lampists, even if there are different profiles among the indicted, with people more or less close to the crime. From the point of view of the community, the stake is to learn to judge the terrorists, that is to say their accomplices. Failure to do so would mean that there are no sanctions for those who help and finance ”, says Patrick Klugman. On the side of defense lawyers, we fear that the very strong emotion surrounding the trial will prevent justice from doing its job, that is to say who is or is not guilty. “The notion of terrorist criminal association has a very vague outline. A telephone conversation with the culprit may be enough for her to be retained. There is a fear that some will pay for the lead authors. The indicted have different degrees of involvement. I expect this trial to shed light on the involvement of each other ”, underlines Safya Akorri.

“This is a great moment, which must be used by society to come together. Because, in a trial, everyone is represented: the State by the prosecutor, the victims by the lawyers of the civil parties, the accused by those of the defense. All of this must serve us collectively. The trial against terrorism is useful for democracy. A trial is long, it’s technical, it’s difficult, and it’s happy that it is so. No one could be satisfied with an expeditious process ”, recalls Master Klugman. The adversarial debate, which is characteristic of the judicial process, is the response of the rule of law to warlike violence and hatred of the other. “Justice puts the word back in the midst of men”, emphasizes historian Denis Salas, author of a Innocent crowd. What remains is what will happen outside the hearings. “There is a risk of political manipulation. Many will take up the trial to bring out their speeches on young people who cannot be included,emphasizes Antoine Mégie. The trial should be a time to build commonality, but in the current climate, I doubt it will succeed. “