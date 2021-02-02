The head of French foreign intelligence, the DGSE, Bernard Émié, during a speech in Orleans, in the presence of the Minister of the Armed Forces, Florence Parly, unveiled a video dating from February 2020 showing a meeting of the main leaders of al- Qaida in the Sahel, which is said to have been held in central Mali. Cornered by the military operation of France, Estonia and the G5 Sahel countries, the latter would have planned, according to him, an expansion of their organization, “To the countries of the Gulf of Guinea”. “These countries are now targets too and, to loosen the stranglehold in which they are caught and to extend southwards, the terrorists are already financing men who are spreading in Côte d’Ivoire or Benin”, said Bernard Émié. These statements come as French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that he wants to ” adjust “ the effort of France, which today deploys 5,100 men in the region. GD S.