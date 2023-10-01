‘Saw X’ premiered in style. A few days after its release, the new film of the famous horror saga, ‘The game of fear’, took over the billboards in all South American cinemas and leads the public’s preference, displacing another important title of the genre such as ‘The Nun 2’. In the tenth installment of the franchise we will be able to see the return of Tobin Bell like the fearsome John Krameralso known as ‘Jigsaw’, who promises to captivate us again with his chilling story, which will take us to his roots, since it is located between the films ‘Saw’ and ‘Saw II’.

If you want to see this film, which is under the direction of Kevin Greutertcreator of other names in the saga such as ‘Saw VI’ and ‘Saw 3D’, completely ONLINE, check the following note where we will give you all the details about it.

When is ‘Saw X’ released?

The new installment of ‘The game of fear’ It premiered in all theaters in South America on Thursday, September 28, 2023. and, as usual, in countries like the United States, Mexico, among others, the film was released on the 29th of the same month.

This film generated a lot of excitement among fans of the franchise, since it marks the return of Tobin Bell in his role as John Kramer, who is more thirsty for revenge than ever. In addition, it is known that ‘Saw

Where to watch ‘Saw X’ ONLINE?

At the moment, it can only be seen ‘Saw X’ exclusively in movie theaters, for this reason the film cannot yet be found on streaming platforms or in a digital version for rental. However, as is usually the case in this type of case, we can find it on the grid. HBO Max and of Prime Video 90 days after its release, although it all depends on how it does during its stay on the big screen.

How to watch ‘Saw X’ in Spanish ONLINE and for FREE?

If you want to see ‘Saw X’ ONLINE and FREE you can enjoy it through platforms such as Cuevana, PelisPlus, Repelis, among others. However, as these are pages specialized in the dissemination of audiovisual material without any type of authorization, you must enter them at your own risk.

What is ‘Saw X’ about?

“John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back. The most disturbing installment in the ‘Saw’ franchise explores the never-before-told chapter of Jigsaw’s most personal game. A sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in the hopes of miraculously finding a cure for his cancer, only to discover that the entire operation is a scam and defrauds the most vulnerable. Armed with a new purpose, the infamous serial killer returns to work, exchanging roles with con artists in his characteristic visceral style through devious, deranged and ingenious traps,” indicates the official synopsis of ‘Saw X’.

‘Saw X’ has a duration of 118 minutes, that is, 1 hour and 58 minutes of pure terror and blood. Photo: Lionsgate

What is the cast of ‘Saw X’?