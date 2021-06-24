Talk back William Jidayi after the relegation with Ravenna in D. Parlando a The morning the former defender of the Wolves tells his Odyssey: “I had no more incentives, the last season in Ravenna was disastrous. Not only for the relegation but above all for the company situation, complicated and without any kind of prospect. The last few weeks I was accompanied home by the escort, a paradoxical situation given which had never happened to me even when I was playing in much hotter squares. It was really a nightmare that made me lose any kind of motivation. ” He brings it back AllC.