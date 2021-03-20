Chinese athlete Yang Jiayu set a new world record of 20 km marches on Saturday in Huangshan (China) with a time of 1h23: 49, beating by 38 seconds the previous record holder, her compatriot Liu Hong.

Hong held the world record since June 6, 2015, when he won the Los Cantones de La Coruña (Spain) GP with a time of 1h24: 38.

Third place went to another Chinese woman, Qieyang Shenjie, with a time of 1h24: 45.