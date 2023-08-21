Dubai (Union)

The Dubai Police General Command, represented by the Positive Spirit Initiative and Al Qusais Police Station, organized a community volleyball tournament for communities in Al Nahda Hall at Al Ahly Youth Club, with the participation of 18 teams from Al Nahda, Al Twar, Al Qusais and Muhaisnah.

This championship comes within the framework of the efforts exerted by the Positive Spirit Initiative in organizing various sporting events that contribute to enhancing communication between various communities, working to make community members happy, and making sport a way of life.

Fatima Buhajeer, Coordinator of the Positive Spirit Initiative, confirmed that this tournament is part of several tournaments and programs launched by the Positive Spirit, in cooperation with police stations and internal and external partners, all of which aim to improve the quality of life and promote social harmony, in addition to consolidating several values, including tolerance and coexistence.

The tournament ended with the crowning of the Jian team as the youth champion, followed by the Ritchie team, runner-up first, then the Abbas team, the second runner-up, while the FEVA team won the title of the men’s team champion, and the AP Champs team won the first place, and the VHKT team won the second place.