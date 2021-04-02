I.The author Jia Tolentino prefers to furnish her Instagram account with supposedly intimate insights into her family life, for which she reliably wins thousands of hearts. Sometimes she photographs her few months old daughter in a cozy teddy suit, sometimes she shows her father kissing the new addition to the family. Of course, the dog also gets a place in the self-marketing cosmos of the author, celebrated by the Washington Post as “Susan Sontag of Millennials”, whose essay volume “Trick Mirror. About Staged Me “made it onto the New York Times bestseller list immediately after its appearance.

What looks like snapshots and is supposed to suggest authenticity is curated down to the last detail. Performance at the highest level. But how does this media staging, which brings hard cash, fit in with Jia Tolentino’s book, which has now also been published in this country, in which she attests to the monster features of the Internet? It is an invention that penetrates the brains of its users, rewires them and “puts them back into a state of primitive over-perception and distraction”. A toxic instrument that brings out the worst in us and optimism. “Now I’m thirty, and a large part of my life can no longer be separated from the Internet and its jumble of incessant forced interconnections – this feverish electronic, unbearable hell.”

Jia Tolentino, born in 1988, continues to “hawk” her personality online, because she knows how to capitalize on this supposed contradiction: by making yourself and your own confusion an issue. The (self-) deception, the trick mirror, whose reflected image always has something chimerical-like, runs through the collection of essays as a leitmotif, in which it is slightly obscured right at the beginning: “Writing either makes me shake off my self-deceptions or develop them further. “

Two ways into the world of intoxication and forgiveness

That Jia Tolentino, the daughter of strictly religious Filipino immigrants, for a reality TV show called “Girls v. Boys ”was in front of the camera in Puerto Rico – the chapter on this is called“ My Reality TV Me ”- seems to be the logical start of a career in the spotlight of social media. “The adjustment process of my external self was so instinctive, so automatic that I could no longer consciously perceive it. Reality television freed me from self-perception and at the same time tied me to it by inseparably uniting self-perception with everything else, “writes Tolentino, who is now a permanent writer at” New Yorker “. She describes this experience as a useful, if questionable, preparation for a life in the clutches of the Internet.



Jia Tolentino: “Trick Mirror”. About the I staged. Translated from the English by Margarita Ruppel. S. Fischer Verlag, Frankfurt am Main 2021. 368 pp., Hardcover, € 22.

:



Image: S. Fischer





Her essays on these catches have titles such as “The story of a generation in seven deceit meshes”, “Pure heroines”, “The cult around the difficult woman” and “Ecstasy”, a text in which Tolentino speaks of her youth in a mega-church in Texas Houston relates and concludes that religion and ecstasy are two paths that lead into the superhuman world of intoxication and forgiveness. The Church never appeared to her to be much more virtuous than drugs, and drugs, in turn, never appeared to her to be much more sinful than the Church.