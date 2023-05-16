JHSF recorded consolidated net income of BRL 86.9 million in the first quarter of 2023, which represents a decrease of 47.8% compared to the same period in 2022.

Consolidated Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) amounted to R$ 212 million in the first three months of the year, a decrease of 10.5% compared to a year earlier.

Adjusted consolidated Ebitda, in turn, totaled R$ 140.4 million between January and March, an amount 45.7% lower than that recorded a year earlier.

Consolidated net revenue fell 22.2% on the same basis of comparison and totaled R$ 354.8 million in the first quarter.

The net financial result was a negative R$63.1 million in the first three months of the year, compared to a negative result of R$42.1 million registered a year earlier.