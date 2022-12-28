(Reuters) – Real estate group JHSF announced an agreement with consulting and business management company C-Fly that will create an FBO (fixed base operator, which offers infrastructure and services for private flights at airports) company at the International Airport de Guarulhos, in which it will hold an 83.5% stake.

The partnership, according to the statement, will make it possible to improve the services provided and seeks to explore growing opportunities in Brazil and abroad.

JHSF said it has had a relationship with C-Fly since 2012, when the development of the São Paulo Catarina Executive International Airport began.

In the context of the transaction, C-Fly will acquire, for around 116 million reais, a 16.5% stake in Catarina’s economic results.

Analysts at BTG Pactual stated that JHSF did not provide many details about the expected returns for the Guarulhos FBO, but evaluated the initiative positively.

“It can help the company expand its international flights and gain market share in the executive aviation niche, two fronts in which it has stood out”, said Gustavo Cambauva and team in a report to clients.

(Reporting by Paula Arend Laier)