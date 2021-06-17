The Argentine Forensic Anthropology Team (EAAF) supported the findings and said it agrees with the results obtained by the Genetics laboratory of the University of Medicine in Innsbruck, Austria, who confirmed a genetic match between one of the remains recovered in the Ravine of Carnage and the family of

Jhosivani Warrior of the Cross, disappeared normalista.

In this sense, the EAAF assured that it agrees with the results of the opinion issued yesterday by the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) on the identification of Jhosivani, one of the 43 students of the Raúl Isidro Burgos de Ayotzinapa Rural Normal School, Guerrero, disappeared on the night of September 26, 2014.

In this way, Jhosivani Guerrero joins the Christian students Alfonso Rodríguez Telumbre Y Alexander Mora Venancio, previously identified by the institute of genetics of the same university.

In this regard, the organization confirmed that it carried out a complementary genetics opinion, with additional statistical calculations on the probability of kinship and population genetics, which yielded a kinship percentage higher than 99. 99 percent, this means that the analyzed bone rest has at less than a billion more likely to belong to the missing student than to a person not related to this family.

The forensic team detailed that the bone rest that was used for the genetic tests corresponds to a lumbar vertebra found in October 2020 by the Special Investigation and Litigation Unit for the Ayotzinapa case of the FGR, headed by Omar Gomez Trejo.

They also pointed out that among the new results found by Innsbruck “another bone remnant (calcaneus fragment) genetically reassociated with the relatives” of 19-year-old student Christian Alfonso Rodríguez Telumbre. Therefore, the organization confirmed that the relatives of Jhosivani and Christian have already been informed about the results of the EAAF.

The EAAF worked in coordination with the FGR experts to study all the evidence recovered so far, however, they indicated that most of the remains are “severely fragmented” by exposure to high temperatures.

“Exposure to heat, bad weather and fragmentation of remains makes it difficult, and can even prevent, the recovery of genetic material. For these reasons, only 14 bone samples could be selected from the total to be sent to the genetics laboratory of the University of Innsbruck in Austria ”, explained the EAAF.

In this sense, Mercedes Doretti, founding member and director for Central and North America of the EAAF, specified that the results obtained are painful for the Jhosivani Guerrero de la Cruz relatives, because unlike the genetic coincidence of the remains of Joshivani Guerrero found by the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) in 2015, these are conclusive.

“The results for 2015 were achieved by the mitochondrial genetic coincidence found by the Innsbruck laboratory between the sample recovered then and the relatives of Jhosivani Guerrero de la Cruz. This coincidence was low in statistical terms, below the threshold of certainty necessary to consider it acceptable ”, they affirmed.

The new results obtained by the Innsbruck laboratory on the sample in question were achieved thanks to the recovery of nuclear DNA, which is “resulting from the unique combination of a father and a mother, and can reach kinship probability values ​​of 99, 99% or higher ”.

Since October 2014, the EAAF acts as an independent expert at the request of the families of the 43 disappeared students and the organizations that accompany them. This collaboration is carried out together with the Miguel Agustín Pro Juárez Human Rights Center and the Tlachinollan Mountain Human Rights Center that accompany and legally represent the families of the 43 students.

The EAAF investigation found no physical evidence to support the cremation of 43 bodies in the Cocula garbage can the night in September 2014, as the official version of events held or “historical truth”, Supported by authorities of that time.

Together with the investigations of the GIEI, NGOs and other actors, the EAAF report on the Cocula Trash allowed the families of the victims to request to redirect the search to other lines of investigation, and advocate for a full investigation into the serious irregularities that occurred in an initiation of the cause.

In 2017, with the authorization of the families of the 43 students, the EAAF commissioned – together with the PRODH Center – the reconstruction of the crime scene from the night of September 26 to 27, 2014 in Iguala (Guerrero), at Forensic Architecture, an English NGO that investigates human rights violations using interactive digital platforms.

Together, an interactive cartographic was developed to explore the official narrative, its conflicts and inconsistencies about what happened that night, comparing it with that from survivors and witnesses. From 2014 to date, the EAAF continues to participate in forensic searches and analysis of evidence on the missing students.