municipal by-elections that the United Kingdom celebrates this Thursday they are presented as the first great challenge at the polls facing the prime minister, Boris Johnsonever since the pandemic party scandal broke at its Downing Street offices.

(Read: Parliament will investigate whether Johnson lied about the ‘Partygate’)

Although the famous meetings that violated the anticovid rules, the so-called “Partygate”, will weigh on these elections, in recent days the cost of living and inflation have gained ground among voters’ concerns, which does not bode well for the Johnson’s Conservatives.

(He is interested: Johnson gives explanations to Parliament after being fined)

The importance of the elections, however, must be put into perspective. For a start, only half of the councils in England are renewed (146 out of 333)as well as all of the councils in Scotland and Wales.

In addition, this type of appointment in the middle of the legislature tends to punish the party in power and benefit the opposition, so the setback “Tory” is almost certain.

To top it off, most of the boards that are renewed are in the hands of Labor, so, as Professor Sara Hobolt, from the London School of Economics, recalled in a recent meeting with journalists, “it is very difficult for Labor to they can do extraordinarily well, because their room for improvement is narrow”.

Those ingredients temper any conclusions that can be drawn from the results, but they do not reduce the danger for Johnson, who is subjecting himself to public scrutiny after being fined in person for breaking the law by attending a birthday celebration.

Many conservative deputies who are considering seconding a motion of censure against their leader they wait to see if Johnson ultimately becomes a liability ahead of the 2024 general election, which could precipitate domestic rebellion.

Protests in the UK ahead of the by-elections.

And while “Partygate” remains the factor that has most damaged Johnson’s reputation, attention has turned to the cost of living, energy bills and rampant inflation in the country, which call into question the ability of the Executive to fight it.

The prime minister’s hesitant response, in a televised interview on Tuesday, to an elderly woman’s financial woes has only cast further doubt on the response to the crisis.

Elsie, a 77-year-old woman, is forced to spend the day on the bus to save energy at home after seeing her bills multiply by five, the interviewer asked.

“I would like to remind you that I was the one who introduced the free 24-hour transport ticket (for seniors),” Johnson replied, before defending that he must be “prudent” with public spending so as not to aggravate inflationary tensions.

Labor weakness

If the parties have lost strength as a central element of the elections, this is also because the Labor opposition now prefers to divert the focus.

Compromising photos of Labor leader Keir Starmer dining and having beers with his aides while campaigning in April last year have resurfaced, thanks in large part to the insistence of the Conservative press, to support the “Tory” narrative that no one he is free from sin.

Starmer assured this Wednesday that the police in Durham (north), where the photos were taken, have not contacted him about a possible investigation of that meeting and insisted that it was only a pause in the middle of his activities.

Faced with this, the sensationalist tabloids disclose details such as the 200 pounds (236 euros) that it cost to deliver curry and other Indian food dishes to accuse Starmer of hypocrisy, who has called for Johnson’s resignation for the “Partygate” .

The inconsistencies in Labor’s defense have offered the Conservatives an unexpected platform for their attacks on a controversy that, by the way, had been known for months and had barely had an impact.

unknown in the polls

Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, in Downing Street

There is consensus that the conservatives will lose ground in the municipal elections on Thursdaybut the polls do not finish clearing how big the bump will be, which is what really worries Johnson.

Experts place some 500 lost councils (of the 1,404 they defend) as the barrier in which the elections could be considered a failure for the “Tories”.

It seems clear that the Conservatives in Scottish town councils are headed for a historic meltdown, but if they can hold on in their bastions of south-west England and their new ‘red wall’ fiefdoms in the north of England, they can sell it as a success.

In London, the polls point to an overwhelming Labor victory, with two points of special interest: the wealthy district of Wandsworth (southwest of the capital) and the political epicenter of the country, Westminster.

The first has been in Tory hands for 44 years and was one of the whims of the conservative totem, Margaret Thatcher. Westminster, for its part, has voted to the right since its inception as a local authority in the 1960s.

Those two municipal councils (the Mayor of the city of London is voted on in separate elections) represent another touchstone for Johnson, who must not forget that he was alderman of the capital from 2008 to 2016.

EFE

More world news

– Russia: Putin answers about what can happen in the war on May 9

– Russian Nobel Laureates Against Propaganda In Russia About Nuclear Weapons

– Chile: the measures with which Boric seeks to curb inflation