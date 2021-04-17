Luis Campos Aliaga, known for playing ‘Jhonny Carpincho‘For more than 20 years, he has decided to mix his talent for comedy with the street selling of fruits in the’ Las Conchitas’ market in the Villa María del Triunfo district.

The comedian was very affected after the death of his brother ‘La Bibi’ in October 2020. Miguel Campos Aliaga faced a serious state of health due to the COVID-19 that he had contracted. Now, ‘Jhonny Carpincho’ reinvented himself and presented his small business on the Magaly TV program, la firma.

“You do what you have to do to win the singles. But how do we progress? I’m working to fill the fifth floor of my house ”, commented the artist for ATV’s space cameras.

After the passing of his brother, ‘Jhonny Carpincho‘ joined the comedian Charlie and now both offer oranges, pineapples and other fruits on the streets. During his day there is no shortage of jokes and parodies with customers.

The new face of the artist was praised by Magaly Medina, who highlighted his effort to continue working despite the adversities of the pandemic.

“With all that humorous streak he has, he goes around the market selling his products and earning his soles to support the family. At least in these tough times they are bringing a smile to their customers. Really what workers we are, some workers, worthy of admiration, applause for them “, commented the presenter at the end of the note.

