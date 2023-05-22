Johnny Capybara couldn’t help but be moved to see Chino Risas imitate The Bibi, character who was played by his brother Miguel Angel Campos. Let us remember that this last comedian died as a result of the consequences of the COVID-19 in November 2020, a difficult loss for the comedian originally named as Luis Campos Aliaga. Now, from “Jirón del humor”, they pay tribute to this fun sketch, but this time it’s Alcy Clyde Nivin Pacheco, alias Chinese Laughterwho puts himself in the shoes of this funny character.

The imitation of Chino Risas has received praise from the public and Luis Campos Aliaga, Jhonny Carpincho, is not indifferent, because in the last edition of “Jirón del humor” he was moved. “I was a widower a long time ago,” he said in reference to his brother and later praised Alcy’s work in imitating the Bibi: “You’re going to make me cry”.

