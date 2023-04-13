This April 12, the press conference of “El jirón del humor” was held, which will air this Saturday the 15th on Latina. In this event, the cast of this new comic space was present and was presented by Dorita Orbegoso, who named the figures that will be part of the program: among them Cachay, Chinese Laughter, Felpudini and the brother of the late comedian Miguel Campos (the Bibi),Johnny Capybara.

Jhonny Carpincho moved to be part of “El jirón del humor”

After being presented as one of the tailings of this new space, Johnny Capybara he thanked for this opportunity and was moved to remember his brother, La Bibi.

“Excited, happy to be once again in this beautiful house, Latina”said the comedian, who lost his family member in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Thank you for the opportunity, I feel very happy… if I keep talking (I’m going to cry). Thank you and I know my brother will be very happy, thank you,” she added.

Who make up the cast of “El jirón del humor”?

This Latina show called“The shred of humor”will feature prominent comedians such as Chino Risas, head of the cast, who is complemented by Cachay, Jhonny Carpincho, Michael ‘Pato’ Ovalle, Cholo Víctor, Yerson —known as Chanchito Jr.— and the charismatic Dorita Orbegoso.

